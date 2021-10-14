Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Hold

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $10,516,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $5,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $4,249,000. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

