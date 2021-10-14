Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Sell

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

