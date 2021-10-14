Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Hold

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $564.96 million, a P/E ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

