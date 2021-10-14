Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Hold

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,471.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 281.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

