Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Sell

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daikin Industries,Ltd. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of DKILY opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daikin Industries,Ltd. (DKILY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.