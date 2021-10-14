Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

ALXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.57.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,426,894. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

