Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $10.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $233.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $133.85 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

