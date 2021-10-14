Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.33. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $237.16. The stock had a trading volume of 896,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average of $267.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $24,212,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.