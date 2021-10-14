Zacks: Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66. McKesson posted earnings per share of $4.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $20.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.07 to $20.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK opened at $199.26 on Monday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

