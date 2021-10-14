Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report sales of $272.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.20 million. Insulet reported sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

PODD stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,933. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.93 and its 200-day moving average is $279.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet has a 1 year low of $214.93 and a 1 year high of $309.99.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

