Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.56. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

