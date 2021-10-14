Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.86 Million

Brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post sales of $502.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.05 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 169,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

