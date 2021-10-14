Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce $226.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.37 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $188.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $889.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $897.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $922.27 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $952.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

VCTR stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $11,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.