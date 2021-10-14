Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.04. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Under Armour by 42.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 70.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Under Armour by 138.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 44,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

