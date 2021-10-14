Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Soligenix reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

