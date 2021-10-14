Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.67. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $59,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.86. 20,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.