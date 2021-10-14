Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post sales of $125.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.91 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $484.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $529.77 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $545.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NDLS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 176,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,669. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $603.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,290.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.