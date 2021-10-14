Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $465.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.39 million and the highest is $468.70 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $377.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $299.00 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.49.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,115. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

