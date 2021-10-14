Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post $47.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the highest is $48.40 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $194.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $180.80 million, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

IBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 70,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $473.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.