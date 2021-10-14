Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $35.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.39 million and the highest is $35.88 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $136.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.47 million to $137.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.16 million, with estimates ranging from $152.84 million to $153.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $226.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

