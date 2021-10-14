Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.01). Signet Jewelers reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

SIG opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 11.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

