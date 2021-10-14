Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 165%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,334. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ontrak by 116.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ontrak by 54.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 145.0% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

OTRK stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.58. 4,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.14. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

