Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post $0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.21. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 263,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,223. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.