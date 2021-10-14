Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Short Interest Update

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ZGYH opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Yunhong International has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yunhong International during the second quarter worth $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunhong International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

