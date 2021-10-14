yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,796.00

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be purchased for $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a total market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,107.60 or 0.99994044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.00325449 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.66 or 0.00545713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.51 or 0.00214512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009310 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Profile

yieldfarming.insure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling yieldfarming.insure

