Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.30

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several brokerages have commented on XPOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

