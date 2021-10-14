Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Short Interest Up 625.8% in September

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, an increase of 625.8% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms have commented on XPOF. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of XPOF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,655. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

