XMax Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, XMax has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $563,794.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00096601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,430,929,805 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

