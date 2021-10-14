Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.86. 530,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,593,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,502.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

