xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $442,572.61

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $442,572.61 and approximately $1,946.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00071308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00122972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.38 or 1.00341890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.23 or 0.06454054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002899 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 925,694 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

