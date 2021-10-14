Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Workday worth $98,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Workday by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $266.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.01. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,481.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,787 shares of company stock worth $151,807,535 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

