Woodcoin (LOG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,919.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $654,493.13 and approximately $64,919.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,580.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.66 or 0.06541554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.00312834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.15 or 0.01038802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00094370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.37 or 0.00464337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00337384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00297341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004642 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

