WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $45.31 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 67.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $93,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $787,000.

