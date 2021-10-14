WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $45.31 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.
