Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Winland stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Winland has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.
About Winland
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.