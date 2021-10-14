Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Winland stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Winland has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

