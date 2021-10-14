William Monroe Purchases 30,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe acquired 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe bought 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe bought 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe bought 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

