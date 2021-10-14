William Blair Downgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Market Perform

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

