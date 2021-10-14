Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $67.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WLL. Truist increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

WLL stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,544 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

