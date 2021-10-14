Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGYF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,554. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

