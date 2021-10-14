Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$68.50 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$68.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.95.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$49.54 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$67.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$22.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

