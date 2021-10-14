WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $233.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.77.

Shares of WEX opened at $184.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.23. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in WEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in WEX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

