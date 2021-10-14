Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Financial Survey

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 33.76% 31.96% 8.01% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Western Midstream Partners and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 0 2 10 0 2.83 DT Midstream 0 3 6 0 2.67

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%. DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Given DT Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and DT Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $2.77 billion 3.39 $527.01 million $2.55 8.92 DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.29 $312.00 million N/A N/A

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats DT Midstream on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

