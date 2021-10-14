Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of EAD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,773. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0598 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

