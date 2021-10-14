Webster Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WBS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE WBS opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after buying an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after acquiring an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.