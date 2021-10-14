Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after buying an additional 714,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

