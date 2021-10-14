Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 675,813 shares of company stock worth $40,612,341. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

