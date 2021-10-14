Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $272.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $217.02 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.76.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

