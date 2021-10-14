Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 44.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $197.21 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.