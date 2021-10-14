WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 708.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 6,980.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 1,753,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

