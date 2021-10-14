Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

