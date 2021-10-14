Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Warner Music Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

WMG stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last 90 days. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

